Axxess Creates AGILE Conference to Reimagine the Future of Healthcare at Home

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care-at-home technology leader Axxess announced a unique opportunity for professionals to reimagine and prepare for the future through the first-ever Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience, known as AGILE, which will be held April 17-19, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. The conference will aim to help the care at home industry anticipate and share solutions that solve challenges, ensure high-quality patient care and help organizations grow.

"Our industry is at a tipping point," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "We need to embrace the future and change while coming together to reimagine care in the home. We can do this by embracing technology, automation, innovation and new ways of looking at complex challenges. We need to learn from and support each other so we can continue to grow as an industry and provide high-quality care to the rapidly growing population of people who prefer to receive care in their homes."

The AGILE conference will feature a mix of general session speakers and individual education tracks with sessions addressing all aspects of care at home including home health, home care, hospice and palliative care operations, as well as clinical and financial-related topics. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with unique and cutting-edge technologies in the Innovation Showcase, where interactive demonstrations and hands-on learning will occur.

"We want this event to be for every single person in the care at home industry," Olajide noted. "Clinicians will receive continuing education credits. CEOs and other C-suite executives will gain valuable insights and network with other industry leaders. AGILE will have an ambitious agenda to reimagine what healthcare delivery could be, and how we can each do our part to make that happen."

The AGILE conference will be held April 17-19, 2023, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. Visit axxess.com/AGILE to register online and view more details.

