VIAVI Selected as Test Equipment Supplier for Kyrio O-RAN Test & Integration Lab

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Kyrio®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has chosen VIAVI to be part of its O-RAN Test and Integration Lab in Colorado, USA. VIAVI is now the only test & measurement company to be present in all seven O-RAN ALLIANCE approved Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) globally. In addition, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and recently enabled Auray OTIC in Taiwan in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.

An OTIC provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment, ensuring that both equipment and function conform to O-RAN specifications. The Kyrio facility is the first and only OTIC approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE in the Americas. Kyrio's parent company, CableLabs, was recently selected by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to host an industry-based 5G Challenge established to measure the compliance of O-RAN vendors with O-RAN standards.

Within the lab, Kyrio will be supporting vendors and operators seeking to test and certify conformance with O-RAN standards, verify interoperability and measure performance metrics. To that end, they will be providing an emulated VIAVI 5G test system, two Standalone 5G cores, and two virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRANs). Additionally, the lab can emulate up to 128 UEs and 128 connections across a 10Gb/s interface. The 5G core can support up to 10,000 subscribers and connections. O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) conformance testing is enabled via an integrated solution from VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz.

The Kyrio O-RAN Test and Integration Lab is the seventh for the O-RAN ALLIANCE, which already has four in Europe and two in Asia Pacific. The presence of VIAVI in all seven OTICs has been made possible thanks to the company's breadth and depth of O-RAN testing capabilities and the positive reputation it has earned among the global O-RAN community.

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment, and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI enables testing on premise, in the cloud or as a service.

"We appreciate the participation of VIAVI in Kyrio's O-RAN Test and Integration Lab and are proud to be operating the only OTIC in the Americas," commented Jason Lauer, vice president of engineering and operations at Kyrio. "We provide the means for all global vendors and operators to test, verify and certify their equipment for O-RAN based networks. The support and technology from VIAVI represent a critical part of that effort, and with their involvement we look forward to expanding the ecosystem of O-RAN compliant hardware in the global market."

VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz also supported Auray OTIC and Security Lab in Taiwan in the process of awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets. The certification of an O-RU of the RPQN series from Foxconn was completed according to O-RAN specified processes and procedures as defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, and the O-RU was also certified for CE (EU), FCC (USA), TELEC (Japan) and NCC (Taiwan). Auray used a combined testbed including the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator (VSG), R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer and Vector Signal Explorer (R&S VSE) software from Rohde & Schwarz, with the O-RU Test Manager from VIAVI as single point of control, providing a seamless user experience.

"We are entering a critical phase for O-RAN," said Dr. Ian Wong, CTO Office, VIAVI and Co-Chair, Testing and Integration Focus Group, O-RAN ALLIANCE. "With the recent certification and badging program announced by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, the O-RAN community is readying itself for an expansion into the field. As VIAVI is now present in every OTIC and supporting certifications, we have a central role – and an important responsibility – in supporting that progression."

