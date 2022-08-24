Instacart Launches New "Big & Bulky" Fulfillment Solution for Retailers Nationwide

Big & Bulky enables retailers to offer a wider assortment of items for same-day delivery, including large items like outdoor furniture, home office supplies and electronics

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that it is launching "Big & Bulky" nationwide, a new fulfillment capability that enables same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, helping retailers offer more of their catalogs online to consumers. Big Lots, Container Store, Mastermind Toys, Office Depot, Spirit Halloween and Staples are some of the first retailers to use Instacart's new Big & Bulky fulfillment solution, unlocking same-day delivery of larger items like outdoor furniture, home office supplies and electronics via the Instacart App and select retailers' Instacart Platform-powered websites.

With Big & Bulky, customers can order their grocery items and household goods – such as grilling items, beverages, printer ink or packing tape – directly alongside their large item orders for delivery at the same time. Whether they are tailgating for the big game, building a home office or planning a residential move, customers can now rely on Instacart for all of their shopping needs with a single order.

"By introducing Big & Bulky, consumers can now access an even wider selection of items for same-day delivery. With football season just around the corner, Instacart's Big & Bulky solution can provide customers with items like portable grills and tents for a tailgate or a 55" TV in case they're watching from home — all in as fast as an hour," said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. "As a retail enablement partner, our goal is to support retailers' bottom lines by expanding their online catalogs through our enterprise solutions. We're excited to introduce Big & Bulky today and look forward to continuing to serve as an industry-leading fulfillment platform."

"We're excited to continue to expand our partnership with Instacart to offer customers on their platform even greater access to products and solutions from Office Depot and OfficeMax stores," said Jamie Columbus, Vice President of eCommerce for Office Depot. "The new Big & Bulky fulfillment solution offers busy professionals and families a quick and convenient way to receive the office and school supplies they need to succeed, with the ability to pair large items like desks, bookcases, file cabinets, office chairs, and more, with smaller items like tech accessories, binders and printer ink, for delivery together, same-day."

"At Staples, we're giving customers access to even more same-day delivery offerings through an expanded assortment on the Instacart platform," said Ory Adler, Vice President, Digital and eCommerce at Staples US Retail. "This omnichannel approach allows us to remain on standby for customers, whether they need fast access to back-to-school supplies or items to build out their home office, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

The fulfillment technology behind Big & Bulky is powered by Carrot Delivery, an Instacart Platform enterprise solution, providing end-to-end fulfillment for retailers. With this technology, retailers can further meet customer demand by delivering signature large items, further streamline their fulfillment pipelines and build incremental revenue.

For Big & Bulky orders, Instacart shoppers who drive large vehicles can opt-in to shop batches with large items, unlocking new earnings opportunities and giving them the ability to shop even more batches. It is the latest example of Instacart's dedication to maximizing shoppers' earnings potential, an initiative that furthers the company's ingredients to earn on your terms commitment that was announced earlier this year. Instacart's shopper community responded positively to the new offering — in pilot regions, 97% of shoppers with eligible vehicles opted in to shop bulky batches.*

Carrot Delivery powers a number of different fulfillment options, including same-day delivery, long range delivery, last mile delivery and more. To learn more about Instacart Platform, visit www.instacart.com/company/platform . To check out the Big & Bulky hub, visit www.instacart.com/store/hub/big_and_bulky .

*Based on shopper responses from pilot zones launched from May to July 2022.

