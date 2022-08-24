DailyPay Welcomes Stacy Greiner as Chief Operating Officer

Greiner joins DailyPay with a wealth of experience in key leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Cisco, IBM, and Accenture

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, Inc., a leading financial technology company, today announced that Stacy Greiner joins the company as Chief Operating Officer. The announcement was made today by Kevin Coop, DailyPay Chief Executive Officer, to whom she will report.

In her new role as COO, Greiner will be responsible for both external and internal Operations at DailyPay, ensuring the industry-leading on-demand-pay provider continues its upward growth trajectory. Internally, overseeing People Operations, she will look to build upon the company's strong, inclusive culture ensuring every employee feels a sense of belonging. Externally, as head of Operations, she will be tasked with overseeing DailyPay's world-class service and experience to its partners, clients and customers.

"Stacy has a tremendous track record in driving scaled growth and success for an array of leading technology companies," said Coop. "She will play an integral role in DailyPay's continued rapid growth as we provide America's leading employers with the industry's most powerful pay solution."

Greiner most recently served as the General Manager of the Sales and Marketing Solutions division of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), where she was responsible for all Profit & Loss. Her experience spans senior executive roles at Cisco, IBM and Accenture where she led globally-diverse Product, Marketing, Engineering and Data & Analytics organizations.

Trained as an Aerospace Engineer at Iowa State University, Greiner also holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management. She sits on the board, and serves as a member of the Audit Committee of Proto Labs, Inc (NYSE: PRLB).

