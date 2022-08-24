Blockchain Capital Announces New Head of Capital Formation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the appointment of Jason Di Piazza as Head of Capital Formation. Mr. Di Piazza will be responsible for leading the firm's capital raising, client engagement as well as new investment strategy and development.

(PRNewsfoto/Blockchain Capital) (PRNewswire)

"With nearly two decades of experience working closely with leading institutional investors, Jason brings a distinctive perspective on client engagement. His knowledge and expertise will be critical as we continue to develop Blockchain Capital's strategic vision and seek to educate potential investors on the web3 ecosystem," said Bart Stephens, Founding Partner.

Mr. Di Piazza joins Blockchain Capital from Farallon Capital Management, where he ran business development across the East Coast and Latin America. Prior to joining Farallon in 2019, Mr. Di Piazza spent 15 years at BlackRock where he was most recently Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock's West Coast Family Office, Foundation & Endowment team. In this function, he oversaw all commercial outcomes and team development across the entire Western Region. Mr. Di Piazza began his career in asset management in Barclays Global Investors Institutional Client business, where he partnered with many of the firm's largest, most complex institutional client relationships. Mr. Di Piazza holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Santa Clara University and attended the London School of Economics & Political Science, where he earned a Master of Science in Global History.

About Blockchain Capital, LLC

Based in San Francisco, Blockchain Capital is the first dedicated venture capital firm to invest exclusively in the blockchain technology sector. Founded in 2013 by Bart and Brad Stephens, Blockchain Capital has funded over 165 founders with the principal mission of helping these entrepreneurs build world-class companies and projects based on blockchain technology.

Media Contact: contact@blockchaincapital.com, 415-677-5340

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blockchain Capital