Ivy.ai earns TX-RAMP provisional status, proving its secure, compliant chatbot technology

Public Higher Education institutions in Texas can deploy Ivy's solutions with confidence.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy.ai — an enterprise chatbot and live chat platform for higher education institutions — today announced that they have earned provisional status certification under the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP), which is a requirement to do business with public colleges and universities in the Lone Star State.

Ivy.ai is more than a chatbot; it's an AI-powered platform that scales communications. As the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education, healthcare and government, Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands access to information, reduces staff workload and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, multichannel support. Ivy.ai deploys state-of-the-art chatbots that leverage natural language processing (NLP) to go beyond basic support, delivering a (PRNewswire)

"This demonstrates that Ivy has best-in-class capabilities."

"We're thrilled to have earned this distinction because it proves that our software and infrastructure are secure and compliant with robust protocols and can be safely deployed at scale in both enterprise and public environments," explains Mark McNasby, CEO of Ivy.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Texas public sector education customers will be required to purchase TX-RAMP-certified products and services. Because Ivy has now achieved this certification, customers can invest in Ivy's chatbot technology with confidence.

At the same time, customers outside of Texas get the peace of mind of knowing Ivy's solutions provide the security, accessibility and infrastructure requirements that privacy-conscious organizations need in one of the country's most technologically advanced states.

"This demonstrates that Ivy has best-in-class capabilities and can handle data for customers of all sizes securely in a stable and compliant environment," McNasby says.

TX-RAMP provisional status provides a certification that allows state agencies to contract products for up to 18 months before they receive full TX-RAMP certification. Once a provisional certification has been achieved, cloud computing services undergo additional assessments to determine whether they can be fully certified.

The TX-RAMP certification is one of many accolades that Ivy has received. In addition to being awarded numerous requests for proposal (RFPs) across the United States, Ivy was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list .

To learn more about Ivy and its powerful chatbot solutions, visit https://ivy.ai/ .

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is more than a chatbot; it's an AI-powered platform that scales communications. As the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education and government, Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands access to information, reduces staff workloads and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, multichannel support. Ivy.ai deploys state-of-the-art chatbots that leverage natural language processing (NLP) to go far beyond basic support, delivering a personalized, conversational experience for each user. Ivy.ai also enhances human intervention with AI-powered tools such as live chat, SMS text, analytics and more. More information is available at https://ivy.ai/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy.ai