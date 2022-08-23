GrowPath's Latest Innovation Helps Law Firms Optimize Their Marketing Channels

The legal case management software company earns its industry-leading 28th patent.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath continues to prove its commitment to helping law firms maximize their revenue. The legal tech company followed up last month's announcement of its new lead scoring tool patent by announcing another patented legal case management feature for its userbase. GrowPath's 28th patent further enhances a user's ability to overlay client intake data with media buy data to determine the ROI for each marketing channel. GrowPath is investing heavily in R&D to enable firms to have full transparency around their marketing initiatives and make data-based decisions.

(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath) (PRNewswire)

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman says firms must be able to accurately assess their marketing spend. "Law firms, like everyone else, need to be able to tell if their advertising dollars are working optimally for their business. GrowPath clearly shows a firm how effective its TV media buy is for example, based on its cost and the resulting volume of intakes. This type of efficient spending helps firms improve their bottom line."

GrowPath's value to law firms goes well beyond marketing analytics. The feature-rich case management solution provides plaintiffs' firms with tools that enhance case movement and improve overall firm efficiency. And the market is increasingly taking note. GrowPath is has been dominating the case management software by achieving record growth so far in 2022, with plans to continue expanding for the remainder of the year.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

Media Contact:

Connie Wong

Director of Marketing

cwong@growpath.com

o: 844.520.2893 ext. 12112

d: 919.286.5759

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrowPath