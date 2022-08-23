Grande Experiences and The Dalí Museum Announce World Premiere of DALÍ ALIVE at New Digital Art Gallery - THE LUME Colorado

DALÍ ALIVE Premieres October 21 at THE LUME Colorado

Tickets are On Sale Now!

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Experiences, world leaders in multi-sensory art and culture experiences, in cooperation with The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, is proud to announce the world premiere of DALÍ ALIVE. The Grand Opening of their newest permanent digital art gallery, THE LUME Colorado, is located at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010).

From the creators and producers of VAN GOGH ALIVE – the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world – DALÍ ALIVE will further redefine the way U.S. audiences connect with art and culture, engaging and inspiring guests to explore the life, art and triumphant accomplishments of Salvador Dalí. A powerful and vibrant symphony of light, color, captivating imagery, stirring soundscapes, and evocative aromas take you out of your world and immerse you inside the surreal visions synonymous with the renowned artist.

Showcasing both Dalí's challenges and triumphs, the breath-taking production dynamically animates the works of the incomparable artist, providing visitors with the sensation of stepping into the life of Salvador Dalí himself and feeling the redemptive power of his imagination. Displayed over 13,000 square feet, including a full coverage, multi-sensory projection gallery featuring spatial audio technology, DALÍ ALIVE explores how the artist continually reinvented himself – his place, his person, his family, and his very human transience – to overcome obstacles. His personal and artistic moments of reinvention are shared through chronological segments highlighting his early, formative years in Spain, his introduction to Surrealist circles, his influential time in America and the enduring cultural impact still recognized globally today.

"We could not be more excited to collaborate with the esteemed Dalí Museum to create

DALÍ ALIVE and bring the World Premiere to the people of Colorado," said Bruce Peterson, Executive Chairman and Founder of Grande Experiences. "Visitors will enjoy the unique opportunity to dive deep into the imaginative world of Salvador Dalí and immerse themselves in his beautiful, iconic, and captivating art as we bring it to life. In my opinion, if Salvador Dalí were alive today, he would be creating art in this exciting new age digital medium."

The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, which holds an unparalleled collection of Salvador Dalí works, collaborated closely with Grande Experiences to develop DALÍ ALIVE. "The Dalí's mission is to preserve and share Salvador Dalí's celebrated artistic legacy," said Dalí Museum Executive Director, Dr. Hank Hine. "Our partnership with Grande Experiences allows us to amplify his transformative story to a wider audience – beyond those that visit The Dalí in St. Petersburg - providing an opportunity to appreciate the legendary artist and his wide-ranging impact through this remarkable and theatrical digital display."

THE LUME Colorado is Grande Experiences' newest permanent digital art gallery and fourth worldwide. "VAN GOGH ALIVE at Stanley Marketplace was incredibly popular among Colorado residents and visitors alike last summer. We are honored to be the permanent location for THE LUME Colorado," said Mark Shaker, co-founder and co-owner of Stanley Marketplace. "Given the impact VAN GOGH ALIVE had here, I'm confident the response to this world premiere event will be even more enthusiastic."

Tickets to DALÍ ALIVE at THE LUME Colorado are ON SALE NOW! Tickets for adults start at $39.00 with discounts for children and seniors. For more information and to buy tickets, visit thelume.com. The experience opens to the public October 21, 2022.

Photos can be viewed here. Image credit: Dalí Alive © 2022 by The Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL and Grande Experiences. Worldwide rights ©Salvador Dalí, Fundacio Gala-Salvador Dalí.

ABOUT GRANDE EXPERIENCES

Grande Experiences, the co-creator and producer of DALÍ ALIVE, is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and multi-sensory immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed more than 220 times in over 170 cities, in 32 languages, across six continents, enthralling 20 million visitors.

Grande Experiences is based in Melbourne, Australia with other offices in the United Kingdom, Italy and the U.S. Grande Experiences also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome, Italy and has opened four permanent immersive galleries in the USA and Australia with plans for more in 2023.

ABOUT THE LUME

An epic adventure into art, THE LUME is the culmination of Grande Experiences' decade of presenting immersive multi-sensory experiences to more than 20 million people across the globe: a permanent experience that transforms the world's finest art into fully immersive sensory encounters where light ripples across every surface and masterpieces come to life. Awe-inspiring artworks are accompanied by a powerful and vibrant symphony of sound and aroma, compelling guests to leave the world behind – an experience that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational.

THE LUME Colorado is Grande Experiences' fourth permanent digital gallery following other U.S. venues in Los Angeles and Indianapolis as well as its flagship, THE LUME Melbourne in Australia. For more information, visit thelumecolorado.com or follow THE LUME Colorado at @thelumecolorado on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE DALÍ MUSEUM

The Dalí Museum celebrates its 40th year in St. Petersburg, FL. It is home to an unparalleled collection of works by Salvador Dalí including over 2,400 works from every moment and in every medium of his artistic activity. Inspired by Dalí's boundless creativity, the Museum has introduced a multitude of innovative digital experiences such as Dreams of Dalí, an award-winning Virtual Reality experience; an Augmented Reality experience within the free Dali Museum app and Dalí Lives, a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence experience.

The Dalí Museum is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve Dalí's legacy and serve as an active resource in the cultural life of the community and the world at large. The Dalí is open daily, located at One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. For more information visit TheDali.org.

ABOUT STANLEY MARKETPLACE

Stanley Marketplace is located in northwest Aurora on the border of Denver's Central Park neighborhood. Housed in a former aviation manufacturing plant, Stanley has transformed the space into the metro area's leading urban food hall, marketplace and small business collective with 50+ independently owned boutiques, restaurants, services and shops. For more information, visit StanleyMarketplace.com or follow Stanley at @StanleyMarketplace on Facebook and Instagram.

