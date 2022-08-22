Survey Finds Immunotherapy Use for Most Common Allergies Linked to Higher Number of Allergens, Related Comorbidities

56% of respondents with respiratory allergies, 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunotherapy use among people living with allergies is more prominent for those living with numerous allergy types and comorbidities, but is also linked to higher satisfaction with healthcare professionals and more active leveraging of condition management resources, according to a recent survey conducted by Health Union , the leader in social health. The inaugural Allergies In America survey illuminates the perspectives and experiences of people living with allergies.

Health Union Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Health Union) (PRNewswire)

These findings also support and fuel content and engagement for the recent launch of Allergies.net, Health Union's 39th condition-specific online health community. Allergies.net provides information, connection and support for people living with a wide range of allergy types, including respiratory concerns, food, medications, insects and latex.

Immunotherapy is an increasingly used form of long-term treatment for people living with allergies. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, immunotherapy, which is most commonly administered as a shot, can often provide lasting relief of symptoms for an array of allergy types, as well as reduce inflammation.

Although most Allergies In America respondents (all age 18 and up) are living with multiple allergies, the two most prominent allergy types are respiratory allergies - including pollen, dust, mold or mildew and animals - and food allergies, with some experiencing both types. Analyzing the findings of respondents living with these two allergy types will give a better understanding of the overall health journey for the majority of people with allergies who use immunotherapy.

Of survey respondents living with respiratory allergies, 56% have currently or previously used immunotherapy. This line of therapy has been used by 46% of respondents living with food allergies.

Immunotherapy use appears to be more prominent among respondents living with a larger amount of allergies. Nearly two-thirds of respiratory allergy respondents who have used immunotherapy are living with at least five different allergies, compared to 41% of those who have never used immunotherapy. Similarly, 85% of food allergy respondents who have used immunotherapy are living with at least five allergies, compared to half of those who have never used immunotherapy.

Relatedly, respondents who have used immunotherapy are dealing with a greater number of symptoms. Both respiratory and food allergy respondents who have used immunotherapy are more likely than those who haven't to have recently experienced allergic rhinitis, cough, fatigue and wheezing or shortness of breath. Food allergy respondents who have used immunotherapy were also more likely to have recently experienced a slew of other symptoms, including anxiety, dizziness, hives, itchiness and swelling.

Immunotherapy users living with either food or respiratory allergies were also more likely to also be diagnosed with and managing an array of other conditions, namely asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps.

Survey findings also show immunotherapy use is connected to the types of healthcare professionals respondents see, which can be impacted by the severity of an individual's condition. Whether they were living with respiratory or food allergies, respondents who have used immunotherapy were more likely than those who haven't to most often see an allergist for their condition.

For respiratory allergy respondents, those who have used immunotherapy were more likely than those who haven't to have positive viewpoints about their HCPs. Specifically, they were more likely to say they were satisfied with the care received from their HCPs, received easy-to-understand test results from their HCP and received clear explanations about treatment options.

Potentially linked to the volume of symptoms they've experienced, respondents who have used immunotherapy have also used a wide range of therapies. Immunotherapy users among respiratory and food allergy respondents were more likely to have ever used oral corticosteroids, nasal steroid spray, IV corticosteroids and topical corticosteroids.

Food and respiratory allergy respondents who have used immunotherapy were also more likely to leverage a greater number of resources, in addition to their HCPs, to learn about or manage their condition. Specifically, they were more likely to use allergy-specific websites, allergy associations and online support groups or patient communities.

"Many people living with allergies are dealing with multiple types, triggers, symptoms and comorbidities, which can make condition management confusing and finding support difficult," said Olivier Chateau, Health Union's co-founder and CEO. "Allergies.net provides people with all allergy types the opportunity to make meaningful connections and share information that impacts their health journey."

The inaugural Allergies In America survey, which was fielded from March 30, 2020 to Feb. 16, 2021, included responses from 1,021 people living with an allergy. Additional survey results may be available upon request. More information about living with allergies can be found on Allergies.net.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Union