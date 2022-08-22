LILEE Systems Selected by Taiwan Railways Administration to Implement the Mission-Critical Train Control 4.0 System to Increase Rail Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems is proud to announce that it has been selected by Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to deliver advanced rail safety technology and has successfully completed proof of concept (POC) of the mission-critical Train Control 4.0 system (TC 4.0) on EMU800 trains on the Liujia Line in Northern Taiwan.

TC 4.0 is an end-to-end train safety and train control solution that provides overspeed protection, work zone protection and temporary speed restriction. It can effectively prevent derailments and collisions due to trains violating speed restrictions, missing signals, or entering a wrong track.

TC 4.0 takes rail safety to the next level by providing enhancements to the traditional ATP through:

Continuous monitoring

Real-time communications

Precision train positioning

Non-vital cab signaling

"The TC 4.0 POC demonstrates TRA's commitment to safety and diligent work of the entire team who made this happen," said TRA Deputy Director-General Feng Hui-Sheng. "This is an important milestone towards increasing rail safety that protects our riders, workers and infrastructure."

LILEE Systems was selected by TRA because of its proven track record in enabling overspeed protection and collision avoidance for trains, maintenance-of-way vehicles and level crossing in North America. For over a decade, LILEE Systems has been the trusted technology partner of Class I freight railroads and Northeast Corridor passenger rail for delivering interoperable safety systems.

"It is our honor to bring expertise and deliver the mission-critical train control solution for TRA. Enabled by the proven LILEE SafeRail solution for limits compliance and collision avoidance, we believe TC 4.0 will help TRA achieve their safety goals and increase operational efficiency," said LILEE Systems CEO Jia-Ru Li.

LILEE Systems was founded in 2009 by industry leaders in the transportation industry using advanced communication technology to enhance operational safety for railroads and bus operators. With years of experience of working with the largest North American railroads to successfully complete Positive Train Control (PTC) implementations, LILEE Systems is now the trusted technology partner for rail safety globally. Today, LILEE Systems is also the leading provider of Autonomous Rapid Transit solutions and has allied with ecosystem partners and transit authorities to develop self-driving buses and shuttles in both United States and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lileesystems.com .

