ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 13TH ANNUAL MIDWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 24TH AND 25TH IN CHICAGO, IL

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Adams' presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://www.adamsresources.com/investor-relations/ .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

For more information about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com .

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Guyton or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(214) 442-0016

