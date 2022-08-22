ACTX Helps Farmers Expand into New Profitable Markets

GrowPods are modular hydroponic farms that allow farmers and entrepreneurs to move into new markets, and create year-round revenue streams

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods can help farmers expand into new markets and grow profitable fruits and vegetables year-round.

GrowPods are modular hydroponic farms that can be placed virtually anywhere, and can grow the equivalent of one acre of traditional farmland in an automated, controlled, pesticide-free environment. With GrowPods, farmers can expand their operations and grow profitable crops, year-round.

According to Entrepreneur 360, the most profitable crops aren't what most farmers are currently growing. Adding a GrowPod or two to a farmer's property allows them to add high-margin specialty crops to their revenue stream.

A high-margin crop is something that can grow quickly, has high demand, produces high yields, has multiple uses, can grow year-round, and doesn't take up a lot of space. Not all crops can be grown in a GrowPod, including some of those listed below. However, many high-value crops can be grown quickly and easily.

The Entrepreneur 360 report states that some of the most profitable crops are:

Arugula - Quick to grow, often ready for harvesting in as little as 40 days.

Gourmet Garlic – Usually sells for much more than regular white mushrooms.

Saffron - Often said to be the most expensive culinary herb by weight in the world. From seed to harvest is typically eight weeks.

Basil - Quick to harvest, usually ready within three 3-4 weeks. Very versatile, used in a wide variety of foods.

Cilantro - Ready for harvesting in about 40 to 50 days.

Cherry Tomatoes – One of the most expensive sold per pound of any in the tomato family, and one of the most profitable. Ready for harvest in about 45 to 55 days.

Gourmet Mushrooms – These sell for considerably more than typical white mushrooms. Harvest time is about 6 to 8 weeks.

Microgreens - Harvest very quickly, typically in about two to three weeks after seeding because they are taken out soon after sprouting, rather than waiting for the plant to fully mature.

Strawberries – One of the tastiest fruits and fun to grow. Imagine having fresh strawberries in the middle of the winter!

"The GrowPod system allows farmers to move into new, highly profitable markets, and maintain revenue streams year-round," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. "With GrowPods, farming can be done in a controlled environment allowing farmers to eliminate pesticides and contaminants, yielding a highly desirable crop that is even better than organic."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com or www.growpodsolutions.com.

