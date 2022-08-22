20th ANNUAL PAY IT FORWARD 9/11 INSPIRES RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS FOR "11 DAYS OF KINDNESS & UNITY"

SEPT. 1-11, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 20th year, the annual Pay it Forward 9/11 campaign is encouraging individuals, companies, schools and houses of worship to unify during the 11 Days of Kindness & Unity campaign (Sept. 1-11) leading up to the anniversary of 9/11, a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Everyone may register their commitment on the website payitforward911.org and perform three random acts of kindness for strangers. Each act recognizes the life of a 9/11 victim and may inspire a ripple effect of kindness and unity.

Day 1 (Sept 1) acts of kindness include volunteers serving free Starbucks coffee to random strangers walking public sidewalks in New York City near Xavier Mission; donating 500 backpacks with school supplies to Brown Elementary students in Austin Tx.; and hundreds of Pre-K through 8th grade students at St. Matthew Elementary in Franklin, TN will document their acts of kindness during the 11 days. Other commitments are listed on payitforward911.org.

Created in Austin in 2002 to honor compassionate Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador, Pay It Forward 9/11 was started by Kevin Tuerff, one of thousands of airline passengers from 90 countries stranded there on 9/11. After receiving free food, clothing and shelter from the good people of Gander, he created Pay It Forward 9/11 to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks and express gratitude to the compassionate Newfoundlanders. The "11 Days of Kindness & Unity" campaign encourages acts of compassion anytime, and anywhere.

"After the 9/11 attacks, people all over the world used the words 'united we stand' and came together as one to help each other and support those in need," said founder Kevin Tuerff. "We invite everyone to register their commitment and share stories on social media to start the ripple effect and inspire others."

The 20th anniversary of Pay it Forward 9/11 is generously supported by the producers and writers of Come From Away musical, Dell Technologies , Tito's Handmade Vodka , Gallin & Son , and University Federal Credit Union ( UFCU ).

Learn more at http://payitforward911.org , the book Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 , or Facebook . Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization registered in New York.

