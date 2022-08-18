Sensiba San Filippo LLP Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Customer-First Focus

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading West Coast CPA and business consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Dee Bowers as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Bowers will lead the strategy and execution of SSF's marketing, sales, and customer experience initiatives.

Sensiba San Filippo LLP (PRNewswire)

In announcing the appointment, Managing Partner John D. Sensiba stated Bowers will have a fundamental role in driving SSF's customer-first focus, interdepartmental alignment, and strategic vision as the company expands.

"We're in the business of helping people — that's the reason we exist as an organization," Sensiba said. "This role will enable us to be more deliberate about serving clients. By bringing more rigor and alignment to our processes and more visibility to the services our clients need, we will be better positioned to assist them throughout their journey.

"A side effect of helping people is that the organization also grows and sees areas where it can improve. This allows us to evaluate which service lines we need to develop and expand in order to continue to serve our growing client base,"

Dee Bowers has over two decades of experience in marketing, sales enablement, and customer experience for accounting and professional service firms. She has been heading up SSF's Consulting and Risk Assurance Services marketing strategy for the past three years. In addition, Dee has experience working with global teams to carry out clients' technology and strategic marketing initiatives.

"I'm honored to serve in this role and ensure the alignment and scalability of our talented teams while we double down on our customer focus and expand our ability to meet our client's needs, now and in the future," Bowers said.

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across a variety of industries. As a member of Morison Global, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients' global business needs in over 80 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, SSF has offices in San Jose, Bend, Portland, and Fresno. For more information, visit ssfllp.com.

Contact: Marketing Department, (925) 271-8700, marketing@ssfllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensiba San Filippo, LLP