PC Magazine Ranks Sparklight® Among 2022's Top 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight®, a member of the Cable One family of brands, was recently named to PC Magazine's list of the top 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the nation for the second consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/Sparklight) (PRNewswire)

The leader for rigorous, labs-based comparative reviews of internet products, PC Magazine tested ISPs across the country based on upload and download speeds via PCMag Speedtest from June 1, 2021, to June 7, 2022.

"We're incredibly honored to once again be ranked by PC Magazine as one of the top 10 Fastest ISPs in U.S.," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "We continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future. Whether they are working, learning, gaming or streaming from home, we are pleased to provide our customers with a seamless, best in class experience."

Sparklight currently offers speeds up to 1 Gigabit for residential customers and up to 5 Gigabits for business customers over its fiber-powered network. With investments of nearly $950 million over the past three years, the company is laying the groundwork to launch speeds as fast as 10 Gigabits (10G) and beyond. Delivering speed 10 times faster than today's networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.

Earlier this year, Sparklight was named among the top 10 on PC Magazine's Best Gaming ISPs list for 2022.

For more information about Sparklight, visit www.sparklight.com.

About Sparklight

Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and a member of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cable One