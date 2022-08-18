COLORADO LOTTERY ENTERS NEXT ERA OF RESPONSIBLE GROWTH WITH SCIENTIFIC GAMES ENHANCED PARTNERSHIP

Contract will Bring Jobs and the Company's New SCiQ Retail Technology to Colorado

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the Colorado Lottery will evolve its Scratch game business to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program through a contract extension with the company. The move comes as part of an overall responsible growth plan to drive maximum contributions to Colorado's parks, trails, pools, open spaces, and schools across the state. Scientific Games has provided the Colorado Lottery's Scratch games for nearly 40 years.

The SGEP program is used by seven of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2022 World Lottery Almanac). Currently, SGEP is powering nearly 40% better performance in instant game weekly per capita retail sales vs U.S. lotteries without the program.

Through the new partnership, Scientific Games will provide the Colorado Lottery with world-leading instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, marketing, sales support and licensed brand services. The advanced logistics are powered by the company's patented Scitrak and Ordercast systems to direct proper inventory management and distribution across the network of more than 3,000 Colorado Lottery retailers.

Scientific Games will also provide in-state jobs to support the new partnership with a new office located near Lottery headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado.

Additionally, the contract extension will bring 500 SCiQ units to select Colorado Lottery retailers. The groundbreaking retail technology will give the Lottery and its retailers unprecedented, real-time visibility and control of instant game inventory in individual stores. SCiQ will also significantly streamline the retailers' operational and accounting procedures for Colorado Lottery Scratch games.

Tom Seaver, Director of the Colorado Lottery, said, "We are focused on responsibly growing our Scratch game product category for the enjoyment of Colorado players and maximizing our returns to good cause programs in the state. This contract extension with Scientific Games will bring operational efficiencies to the Lottery and our retailers." Seaver has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the lottery industry.

John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "This is an exciting opportunity for the Colorado Lottery and Scientific Games teams to expand our work together to entertain players and benefit environmental and education programs in the state. We look forward to taking our collaborative efforts to the next level through an SGEP partnership that includes our SCiQ technology."

Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider in the world, with products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales.

The company provides retail and digital games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

