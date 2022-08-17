WINE EXPERT AND IMPORTER SANDRA GUIBORD LAUNCHES FIRST BOOK AND BEGINS NORTHEAST BOOK TOUR

This summer and fall, Guibord will visit multiple locations across the Northeast to host intimate wine tastings and share key tips from her book, Find Your Wine Identity

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Guibord, CEO and Founder of Sandra's Wine Life, has published her first book, Find Your Wine Identity, that serves as a consummate guide to the world of wine.

A prominent figure within the wine and spirits community, Guibord is known for leading Fortune 500 companies including Wells Fargo, Citi Corp, News Corp, ABC, and the United Nations in entertaining top clients and senior executives and hosting wine tastings for esteemed guests, charitable organizations, and on live television. Find Your Wine Identity encourages readers to feel more confident about buying and sharing wine and to expand their knowledge on wine varietals, regions, and wine-making methods.

Published by White River Press, the new book offers "sip-worthy" suggestions to beginners and wine connoisseurs by season, sharing unique wine choices, recipes for the perfect wine-pairings, and notable entertaining tips. Guibord even shares the fascinating history of each wine for potential party conversation and tests readers' knowledge with Sandra's Sipping Quiz.

"I've spent years in the wine industry and absolutely love sharing my knowledge and expertise to help everyone learn about wine," said Guibord. "Wine can be very personal, enjoying a bottle is as much about the wine itself as it is about having a comfortable experience. I wrote Find Your Wine Identity to help anyone – from beginners to enthusiasts, experts and beyond – to break out of their "wine rut" to discover new wines to enjoy and savor, and to create wonderful memories and experiences in the process."

This month, Guibord will embark on a Northeast book tour where she will host intimate wine tastings featuring pairings from her book. The locations of the book tour include various Barnes & Noble locations, all of which can be found here.

Find Your Wine Identity is available for purchase on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and select Barnes & Noble locations in hardcover and paperback.

About Sandra Guibord , Sandra's Wine Life

Sandra Guibord, CEO and Founder of Sandra's Wine Life has over two decades of experience in entertainment and business. A former Wilhelmina model and actress, in soap operas, network television series, films and corporate spokesperson roles, Sandra is now a preeminent guide within the wine and spirits community.

Sandra assists Financial institutions, Law firms, Tech Corporations and nonprofits with entertaining their top clientele and senior executives. Sandra Guibord has made the often-vexing world of wine enjoyable through her fun, festive and informative approach that has been well received by wine enthusiasts from novices to connoisseurs. She offers practical wine advice, in person and virtually, that are addictive to business dinners, romantic dates, and family gatherings over meatballs and spaghetti.

Learn more about Sandra's Wine Life at www.sandraswinelife.com.

About White River Press

Founded in 2006, White River Press is a collaborative publishing house that works with experienced authors to publish new material and also bring their work back into print.

For more information, head to www.WhiteRiverPress.com.

Sandra Guibord alongside her book, Find Your Wine Identity (PRNewswire)

