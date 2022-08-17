TransMedia Group to Raise Media Volume on New Version of Sinatra's Hit Song 'The Lady is a Tramp' Retitled 'That's Why We Need to Bring Back Trump!'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to Launch PR campaign for song recorded by singer/musician Roger Homefield and lyricist/videographer Sandy Koplowitz "That's Why We Need To Bring Back Trump!" https://youtu.be/oGqnlohevRc

TransMedia said PR campaign will show how it came about when Sandy brought Roger his lyrics for a pro-Trump parody, even though Roger hadn't sung or performed in 15 years and had become a political activist hosting his own "The Joe Citizen Show."

Roger modified the tempo and keys of Rogers and Hart's "The Lady is a Tramp" sung by Frank Sinatra for Sandy's new version for Roger to belt out criticism of Democrats and praise for Trump's accomplishments.

"Our program will present the recording as a musical weapon aimed at Trump's adversaries and deploring Biden's mismanaging America," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

"Lawyers took care of the rights to the song and images in the video recording in which Roger bangs out Sandy's lyrics critical of government policies, persecutions, and the unjustified raid on Trump's home."

TransMedia said publicity will encompass the pair's passion for Trump's vision for America, as in Roger's words "We couldn't stomach the persecution of the president anymore, so we came out with an American standard song with a powerful message."

TransMedia to feature the song at political rallies and conventions so it winds up atop the charts. "Our publicity will show how Roger did an amazing job fitting his vocals into the song with the band, with Sandy's lyrics hitting the hot spots to help voters make the right decisions before America slips away for good, if Biden wins another term," said Madden.

TransMedia intends to show how creating this video was a labor of love meant to uplift Trump who they feel is under unrelenting siege.

Homefield was lead jazz trombonist with the Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton, and Maynard Ferguson big bands and was "Joe Citizen" on his pro-American radio show, composer for his orchestra, and arranged music for his musical variety act.

Koplowitz and Homefield met playing senior softball. A long-time member of the American Mensa Society, Sandy was a computer programmer for IBM and today he and Gabi, his opera-singing fiancée, perform singing gigs entertaining residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com

