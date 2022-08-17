Innovative Food Company, Egglife Foods, Announces Partnership With Actress, Author, Influencer and Mom, Jenny Mollen, to Help Families Get Back to Routine with Simple Mealtime Solutions

egglife® egg white wraps and Jenny Reimagine the Go-To School Lunch and Afternoon Snack Staple, the PB&J, Giving it a Better-For-You and Delicious Upgrade

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Peanut Board, the average American child will consume 1,500 PB&Js before graduating high school . While tasty, the average PB&J isn't the most nutritious option, which is why Egglife Foods , the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods, is rethinking this iconic schooltime staple – with less carbs and sugar and more protein.

In partnership with actor, Instagram personality and New York Times bestselling author Jenny Mollen , Egglife is sharing a variety of delicious and healthy twists on the lunchtime staple. PB&Js on original egglife® egg white wraps or sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps are simple, delicious, and nutritious - perfect for breakfasts on-the-go, study breaks, lunches, and afternoon snacks. From peanut butter with strawberries to almond butter and tart apples, these unique recipes are sure to be a homerun with kids and parents alike, making lunches more nutritious with a simple swap. The reimagined recipes include:

Jenny, who is well-known for helping parents take the power struggle out of mealtime through her Dictator Lunches Instagram account - which inspired her upcoming Dictator Lunches September 2022 book release - has teamed up with Egglife to put a special emphasis on solving the age-old problem of school lunch. As a busy mom herself, Jenny is showing parents that every morning doesn't have to be a struggle and with egglife wraps, parents can get back into their routines and feel good about making their kids a healthy and delicious PB&J.

"I'm all about finding fun ways for my kids to eat healthier, which is why this partnership felt so authentic to me," said Jenny Mollen. "Egglife provides such a versatile and better-for-you canvas to work from, giving us so many elevated and delicious twists on the classic PB&J to play with. The best part - kids and parents will love them!"

"As a parent, I know the age-old struggle between packing what tastes good and what's good for you in school lunches," said David Kroll, Chief Executive Officer of Egglife Foods. "That's why we are so excited to partner with Jenny, a fellow parent who can relate to that struggle and who has already helped so many families navigate it. This back-to-school, we want to inspire families with creative and better-for-you mealtime solutions with egglife, making the ease back to our busy routines less stressful and more delicious!"

egglife® egg white wraps contain five grams of protein, fewer than 35 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and zero sugar. They are also gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. With five versatile sweet and savory flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon – egglife® egg white wraps make it easy to fit delicious meals into your lifestyle without the stress. egglife® egg white wraps are now available in over 10,000 stores across the country, including Aldi, Target, Kroger, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart, and many other retail locations nationwide, as well as online at egglifefoods.com . For more information, visit egglifefoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram: @egglifefoods .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, recently featured as one of CNBC's Best of Small Businesses , was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to modernize nutrition and champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2,000 recipes later, their debut product, egglife® egg white wraps were hatched. Made with cage free egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to provide a simple, delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional tortillas, egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, high protein option. The wraps are available in five innovative flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon. All of Egglife's wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana.

About Jenny Mollen

JENNY MOLLEN is a writer, actor, Instagram personality and New York Times bestselling author of the essay collections I Like You Just the Way I Am and Live Fast Die Hot. Her digital series, "I Like You Just the Way I Am," which she wrote and in which she stars, currently streams on ABC Digital. Her debut novel City of Likes was released June 14th and is a national best seller. The book has already been optioned by Sony TV with Diablo Cody attached to executive produce. Her next book Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children comes out September 13th. Heralded by The Huffington Post as one of the funniest women on both Twitter and Instagram and named one of "Five to Follow" by T Magazine, Jenny wrote a standing column for Parents magazine and has contributed to Cosmopolitan, Glamour, New York, Elle.com, Wake Up Call with Katie Couric, and Playboy online. With her Instagram handles @jennymollen and @dictatorlunches, Jenny has more than half a million followers. Visit jennymollen.com .

