IHRC, Inc. scientist authors e-Book on biosafety and biosecurity approaches to counter SARS-CoV-2

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRC Senior Scientific Advisor, Dr. Stephen A. Morse, and his colleagues Dr. Segaran Pillai of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Jianming Qiu of University of Kansas Medical Center, and Dr. Yao-Wei Huang of Zhejiang University, China recently co-edited the Frontiers Research Topic "Biosafety and Biosecurity Approaches to Counter SARS-COV-2: From Detection to Best Practices and Risk Assessments." The collection of papers was published as an open-access E-book by Frontiers.

The 18 accepted papers that comprise this Research Topic consist of original research articles (N=7), brief research reports (N=4), methods articles (N=1), opinions (N=2), and review articles (N=4). The ten countries from which the accepted manuscripts were submitted truly represents the scope of the pandemic: United States (N=5), China (N=4), and 1 each from France, Lebanon, Panama, Russia, Mexico, Bahrain, Spain, Portugal, and Greece.

When this Research Topic began, there were many unanswered questions including the origin of the novel SARS-CoV-2, its pathogenicity, transmissibility, efficacy of existing medical countermeasures and supportive therapies, and its survival in the environment. The papers included in the Research Topic have enhanced our knowledge and understanding about this virus though recognizing that more needs to be done. This Research Topic has generated considerable interest and has been viewed more than 100,000 times since its publication.

Access to the E-Book can be found here.

