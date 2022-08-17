CathVision Announces Close Of $7.2 Million Financing Round

Funding Will Accelerate Commercialization of the ECGenius™ System and Expand Development of Analytic Modules

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions designed to enhance clinical decision making in the EP lab, today announced the company has secured $7.2 million in funding from existing investors. The financing will help advance commercial operations driving adoption of the ECGenius™ System, the company's innovative EP recording technology, and support the continued development of artificial intelligence-powered analytic modules to provide electrophysiologists with unprecedented levels of automated analysis during cardiac ablation procedures.

CathVision's modern and precise EP recording technology brings more clarity to physicians by delivering clear signals

"Our investors have witnessed the evolution of our company and technology in recent years," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO, CathVision. "Reinvesting in the company demonstrates confidence in our innovation, ongoing development, and ability to advance adoption of the ECGenius System throughout the United States as we focus on empowering physicians to diagnose, characterize, and treat cardiac arrhythmias more effectively. We are expanding our sales team, building our U.S. presence, and furthering the development of analytic modules."

The ECGenius System includes a proprietary hardware amplifier capable of acquiring high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac electrograms. The technology represents a crucial progression in the quality of cardiac signal acquisition, the accuracy of electrogram interpretation and the advancement of therapy support to help electrophysiologists improve the overall diagnosis and treatment of complex atrial arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AF), which increases the risk of stroke and heart failure. The ECGenius System received FDA 510(k) clearance in May and is currently available in limited market release.

"Cardiac ablation is one of the fastest growing markets in healthcare; treatment efficiency and efficacy must improve for physicians to deliver the best possible care for patients with atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias," said Matthieu Bocquet, Founding Partner, Lumine Capital. "CathVision's modern and precise EP recording technology brings more clarity to physicians by delivering clear signals that can be accurately interpreted. This is a necessary step to improve treatment outcomes."

The ECGenius System1 is commercially available in the United States in limited market release. For more information about the ECGenius System, please visit www.cathvision.com/ep-recording-enhanced or email contact@cathvision.com.

1Not approved for sale in the EU.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI algorithm platform – the ECGenius System. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

