Victoria's Secret Welcomes Inclusive Lingerie Brand, Elomi, To VS&Co-Lab Platform

With a shared commitment to inspire and empower all women, this brand-new partnership champions body positivity through a range of lingerie sizes and styles .

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret today announced the launch of inclusive and fashion-forward lingerie brand, Elomi, as its newest brand partner within its curated digital platform, VS&Co-Lab. Elomi joins a growing list of innovative brands within the VS&Co-Lab space, offering a unique array of pieces designed to enhance every part of a woman's body with uncompromising support and unparalleled comfort.

Elomi Morgan Bra in Black and Smooth Brief in Black, Courtesy of Elomi (PRNewswire)

Among Elomi's beautifully crafted collections, each brings perfect fit and striking designs in a range of sizes that are meant for every woman to feel their absolute best. Aligned with Victoria's Secret's ongoing commitment to champion all women throughout their journeys, the selection of Elomi lingerie offered within VS&Co-Lab will now expand the overall size offering available on VictoriasSecret.com to 100+ sizes. The collection's pricing will range from $20.00 to $32.00 for panties, and $59.00 to $76.00 for bras.

Inspired by innate femininity and beauty, as well as a sense of strength and confidence, Elomi celebrates body positivity and encourages the freedom to express yourself through lingerie.

"At Elomi, our focus has always been on designing exciting, colorful products and we're proud of how the brand has grown into a market leader for full figure lingerie. We continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in larger sizes and we're committed to making fashionable lingerie accessible to all women. Our partnership with Victoria's Secret reinforces and aligns with Elomi's message of inclusivity and allows us to connect with even more consumers. We couldn't be more excited for this partnership and for the future together," said Liza Bennett, Managing Director of Eveden Inc. North America.

"As we continue in our commitment to celebrate all women, we are proud to welcome innovative brand partners, like Elomi. With a dedication to providing beautiful collections in an expansive range of sizes and styles, Elomi is a complimentary addition to Victoria's Secret's selection of lingerie, creating a partnership that champions body positivity and inclusivity." said Kristen Lagoa, Vice President of Merchandising, Victoria's Secret

Elomi is available online at Victoriassecret.com/us/co-lab.com starting Tuesday, August 16th.

Stay Connected:

Victoria's Secret: https://www.victoriassecret.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victoriassecret

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VictoriasSecret

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victoriassecret

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com@victoriassecret

About Elomi:

Founded in 2008, Elomi is a British-born lingerie brand known for being a pioneer in the fuller figure lingerie market. Since the beginning, Elomi has strived to champion different shapes, looks and sizes and hopes to inspire and empower members of the fuller figure community to live their life without limits. Their innovative and fashion-forward collections offer unparalleled fit, comfort and guaranteed support in a variety of styles and extensive size range not found in many other brands, with styles all the way up to an O cup.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly more than 1,350 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

To learn more about Victoria's Secret, please visit VictoriasSecret.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Victoria's Secret