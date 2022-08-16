US LED, Ltd. Establishes Strategic Partnership With Casambi For Wireless Lighting Control Capabilities

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting, announced a new partnership with global lighting control company Casambi to emphasize its intuitive mesh network capabilities with its products. By integrating compatible controllers and sensors, US LED can create a wireless solution for individual luminaire or zone level control – all within an interconnected Bluetooth network. Additionally, Casambi's intuitive app controls everything a lighting system requires, including scenes, schedules, and other compatible building solutions like air purification, while minimizing additional hardware and deployment costs.

US LED and Casambi Partner Together For Wireless Lighting Control Capabilities (PRNewswire)

Together, US LED and Casambi can cater to the growing demand for seamless LED control solutions in a flourishing market.

"US LED is thrilled to partner with Casambi to combine their full range of wireless lighting control capabilities with our ultra-long life LED products," says Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "The high quality and performance of our products, combined with the easy commissioning and support from Casambi, will provide an opportunity for North American customers to integrate wireless controls easily and inexpensively into their commercial and industrial lighting applications. Casambi lighting controls can interconnect with other building control systems to future proof their facilities for the ever-expanding Internet-of-Things (IoT)."

"US LED is not only a top-tier LED lighting manufacturer, but they also provide design services and turnkey installations for some of the biggest industrial and commercial projects across the US. We are delighted to be partnering up to bring innovative solutions to this market," said Mark McClear, GM North America at Casambi. "Together, we can cater to the growing demand for seamless LED control solutions in a flourishing market."

For more information on US LED lighting solutions, visit our product pages or learn about our LED lighting controls for commercial and industrial projects.

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial and industrial LED lighting, sign lighting, and other building technology solutions. Thanks to decades of engineering expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches or exceeds 200,000-Hour L70 lifetimes, backed by our industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, much of the product portfolio gets assembled in Houston, Texas.

About Casambi

Casambi is changing the way people and businesses light their surroundings. Since 2011, the Finland-headquartered company has established itself as the leading producer of wireless lighting control systems, using technology based on Bluetooth Low Energy. Hundreds of third-party ecosystem providers enjoy dynamic user experience, excellent reliability, and unparalleled performance. Casambi's technology can be integrated into anything from individual lighting fixture controls to industrial-scale solutions with cloud-based remote control, monitoring, and data logging. www.casambi.com.

US LED Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LED) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US LED