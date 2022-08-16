Swiftly recognized on Inc. 5000 and Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators

Swiftly experienced record growth so far in 2022 with a 100 percent increase in bookings year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly Inc. has been named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company and one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine, reflecting a year of record growth for the transit technology company. Over 125 transit agencies in 8 countries now rely on the Swiftly Connected Transit Platform ™ to improve their service reliability, passenger information, and operational efficiency. The results for cities are increased transit ridership, fewer passenger complaints, and simplified transit operations.

The Fast Company 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from nearly 1,500 applicants across a variety of industries. The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. Both awards come on the heels of sustained momentum for Swiftly and the broader transit industry.

Swiftly has experienced its fastest period of growth to date so far in 2022, driven by its novel technology solutions and increased government investment in public transit. The company's sales in the first half of 2022 increased 100 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of new customers added in the first half of the year grew by 128 percent year over year, while maintaining a 95 percent customer satisfaction rate from transit agencies. Notable new client deals in 2022 include Atlanta's MARTA, Long Beach Transit, and an expansion of Swiftly's work with Austin's CapMetro to install onboard hardware for the agency's entire fleet.

"Innovating and thinking differently is core to our success and growth," said Jonny Simkin, CEO and co-founder of Swiftly. "We're thrilled to receive recognition for our hard work by making the Inc. 5000 list as well as being featured as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators."

Swiftly, the first Connected Transit Platform, helps transit agencies improve their service reliability, passenger information, and operational efficiency. Today, over 125 transit agencies in 8 countries worldwide – including Los Angeles Metro, Philadelphia's SEPTA, Boston's MBTA, and Washington DC's WMATA – partner with Swiftly to improve on-time performance by up to 40% and increase passenger information accuracy by up to 50%. The result is increased ridership, fewer passenger complaints, and more reliable transit operations. The platform is now used by over 7,000 transit agency professionals and impacts billions of passenger trips per year.

