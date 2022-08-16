SPECTACLE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF RECESSION-PROOFING GUIDE FOR BRANDS

The free e-book provides a straightforward, step-by-step approach for startup brands to maintain momentum in a turbulent economy.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacle , an award-winning brand strategy agency specializing in purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s , today announced the release of their free e-book titled "Recession-Proofing Your Brand: Five Actions You Can Take Instead of Freaking Out."

(PRNewsfoto/Spectacle Strategy) (PRNewswire)

The ebook features practical brand strategy tips from Spectacle's process and is tailored to the needs of startups.

With inflation at a 40-year high and a contracting GDP, entrepreneurs are grappling with difficult decision making — especially if their startup is seeking product-market fit or raising funding. Yet, history shows that recession-born brands have distinct advantages over those started in boom times - with iconic brands like Apple, Netflix, and Microsoft all founded in times of economic woe.

"Facing a daily barrage of news coverage on the topic of a looming recession, we recognize that taking proactive measures is critical. A 'wait and see' approach only compounds risk and overlooks opportunities," said Michael Filippi, Spectacle Founder and CEO.

He continued, "Our team wanted to provide business leaders with actionable strategies and tactics they could use immediately to be ready for what's ahead."

The e-book features lessons, activities, and practical tips that Spectacle uses in their brand strategy process with startups, and is tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs who want to create meaningful growth, quickly, and with limited resources.

A few examples of what you'll learn include:

A brand strategy crash-course for applying Simon Sinek's "golden circle" principle to your business

Customer empathy exercises to DIY your target profile

Four principles for effective brand messaging

Prioritization & efficiency techniques to help founders do fewer things, better

To download your copy of the free report, visit: bit.ly/spectacleebook

About Spectacle Strategy

Spectacle is the agency for change agents. Offering a range of brand-building services from insights to strategy, design and campaign development; Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Founded in 2017, Spectacle's team of strategists and designers partner with disruptive brands including Slack, Impossible, Webflow, Fifth Season and CoPilot. Their headquarters are located in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Lori Reifert, Managing Director

lori@spectaclestrategy.com

Spectaclestrategy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectacle-strategy/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectacle Strategy