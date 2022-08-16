Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhoods in Aurora

The Aurora Highlands and Harmony masterplans get paired homes with designer details

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of Phase 2 at Urban Collection at The Aurora Highlands and also nearby Urban Collection at Harmony. These new additions to the Aurora masterplans bring paired two-story floor plans with open main-floor layouts for entertaining.

Grand Opening Events

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend grand opening events at these new communities.

Urban Collection at The Aurora Highlands (RichmondAmerican.com/UCAuroraHighlandsGO)

Saturday, August 20, 12 to 3 p.m., enjoy complimentary lunch from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, tours of the brand-new paired Boston and Chicago model homes and a prize drawing. While you're there, explore the neighborhood's master-planned amenities, including a community garden, parks and playgrounds.

The community is located at 24145 E. 41st Avenue in Aurora. An RSVP is required to attend; please call 303.791.8330. Visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this must-see community. (RichmondAmerican.com/UCAuroraHighlands)

Urban Collection at Harmony (RichmondAmerican.com/UCHarmonyGO)

Visit between 12 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 to tour the brand-new, fully furnished Boston and Chicago model homes and to enjoy complimentary lunch and a prize drawing. Be sure to check out the masterplan's community center, parks and trails!

The event will be held at 27481 E. Maple Avenue in Aurora. Call 303.680.3607 to RSVP or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more about this beautiful new neighborhood. (RichmondAmerican.com/UCHarmony)

More about Urban Collection™ plans at these communities:

Beautiful paired homes from the low $400s

3 bedrooms and approx. 1,430 to 1,470 sq. ft.

Easy access to E-470, I-70, Buckley SFB and DIA

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining and more

Personalization is among the many factors that set Richmond American apart from other leading homebuilders. Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

