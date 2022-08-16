CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE SAYS BOOKING ACTIVITY NEARLY DOUBLES 2019 COMPARISON AFTER COVID PROTOCOLS SIMPLIFIED

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing last Friday that it was revising pre-cruise vaccination and testing requirements that will allow more guests to sail, Carnival Cruise Line said today that its booking activity for Monday, Aug. 15 was nearly double the level for the equivalent day in 2019.

After announcing last Friday that it was revising pre-cruise vaccination and testing requirements that will allow more guests to sail, Carnival Cruise Line said today that its booking activity for Monday, Aug. 15 was nearly double the level for the equivalent day in 2019. (PRNewswire)

Carnival announced simplified protocols last Friday that eliminated pre-cruise testing requirements for vaccinated guests, and eliminated the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests, who now will only need to show a negative test result at embarkation – effective for cruises departing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 or later on voyages less than 16 nights. (The full announcement is available here .)

"We have previously disclosed strong occupancy projections for the summer, and our bookings through the end of 2022 have also been very solid," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "With the further alignment of protocols to other vacation choices, our guests are booking the remaining 2022 inventory, and getting a head start planning for 2023. Mid-August is typically not a busy month for cruise bookings, but it's clear that pent-up demand for Carnival has not been satisfied and guests are responding very favorably to our updated protocols."

Duffy reiterated that Carnival remains committed to the health and safety of guests, crew, and the communities it visits, and will continue to work with medical experts and public health officials to refine its protocols responsibly.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea, is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Carnival returns to Australia in October 2022 and will welcome four additional ships over the next two years, including Carnival Celebration, which arrives to Miami in November to close out Carnival's 50th birthday festivities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line