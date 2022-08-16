Barco® Uniforms Debuts Fresh Approach to Healthcare Apparel with New Barco Unify™ Collection

Premium Healthcare Apparel Brand Inspires Unity Through Modern, Effortless Styles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco® Uniforms, a recognized leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, today unveiled its new collection, Barco Unify™. Made to inspire optimism, hope and unity, Barco Unify introduces a fresh approach to healthcare apparel, crystallizing a new chapter in the Barco® brand's 93-year history.

"At Barco, we know our healthcare workers give us their very best care each and every day," said Barco Uniforms CEO, Ron Wagenseil. "In turn, we believe they deserve the very best from us, too. Their unwavering support, commitment and strength is what fueled the inspiration behind our Barco Unify collection, and we couldn't be more excited to share the new line with the healthcare community today."

With innovative fabrics & athleisure-inspired styles that are perfect for the workplace and beyond, Barco Unify seamlessly fuses fashion and function to meet the lifestyle needs of today's modern medical professionals. Barco's premium, superbly soft, LUXE360 fabric also features wrinkle-release and moisture-wicking technologies with 4-way stretch for optimal comfort that lasts all day long.

Available in four core colors and one trend color for women, Barco Unify offers coordinating separates for the modern minimalist with six new styles for women and three for men. With universally flattering fits, the new Barco Unify collection not only elevates and honors the individuals who wear them, but also reaffirms the brand's longstanding roots.

The Barco Unify collection has all the must-have features for healthcare workers to feel empowered and comfortable:

Style: the women's collection includes three scrub tops to suit any mood or style – the sporty Henley, classic V-neck, and Sweetheart neckline. A fresh new take on the slim-leg and jogger looks, these scrub pants are modern classics in the making, and finish off the look with the sporty warm-up jacket.

Color & Fit : available in four core colors for women and men including Black, New Royal, Indigo, Steel, and an exclusive women's only fashion colorway, Dusty Red , each piece features athleisure-inspired silhouettes and styling, in the LUXE360 stretch-twill for a sportswear look & feel.

Sizing: with 4-way stretch and supple draping, all Barco Unify styles are available in inclusive sizes to fit all bodies and never loses shape over time.

Barco Unify is now available at retailers nationwide with inclusive sizing ranging from XXS – 5XL, retailing for $31-$47. To keep up with the latest from Barco Uniforms and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.barcounify.com and follow @barcomade on Instagram, and @barcouniforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Barco® Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, offering award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individuals in the healthcare, enterprise, and food service industries. With a robust portfolio of products across the company, Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco, Barco® One, Skechers™ by Barco, and Barco Unify™ brands, Barco® Uniforms' designs are more custom rather than cookie-cutter. Each garment is made with the same craftsmanship and durability that made the initial designs so iconic. Barco® Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. To continue celebrating nurses, Barco's NightingalesSM Foundation, founded in 2008 helps children around the world and highlights the stories of healthcare workers that are making a difference. For more information, visit www.barcomade.com and follow the company on Instagram at @barcomade and @barcouniforms on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube.

