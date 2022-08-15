Ask the Expert
Viking Assists with Transaction in Mechanical Services Industry

Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, announces a successful acquisition event in the Commercial Mechanical Services Industry.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established commercial mechanical services business by a Purchaser poised for continued growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions)
(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions)(PRNewswire)

The Seller founded the mechanical services company nearly two decades ago. With a long-standing customer base of commercial clientele spanning numerous states, the business has garnered a tenured reputation for quality service in its markets. The business offers a wide range of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building services that include installation, maintenance, and repair in more than 10 states across the Eastern U.S.

Alan Misale and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions 

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing nearly 800 successful transactions.

Media Contact: 
Sam Casey 
Vice President of Marketing 
sam@vikingmergers.com 
www.vikingmergers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-assists-with-transaction-in-mechanical-services-industry-301605694.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.