Leading Car Care Brand Chemical Guys Debuts New Ultra Portable, Lightweight and Meticulously Designed ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer

LOS ANGELES, August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading car care brand Chemical Guys announces the launch of the highly anticipated ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer. Officially available for purchase on August 17, the ProFlow Pressure Washer delivers unparalleled pressure washing performance in an innovative, compact, nostalgic, and fun design that's as space efficient as it is functional.

With the unit weighing in at a lightweight 10.5 lbs by itself, coupled with its low center of gravity and 360-degree rolling polyurethane casters, the ProFlow Pressure Washer flawlessly maneuvers without tipping over. It can also remain sturdily in one position by swapping out the casters for the included rubber feet. When the job is done, due to its space-saving design, the ProFlow fits perfectly in the garage, shop, apartment, cabinet, shed, car trunk, or even your backpack.

Delivering up to 2030 PSI of high-pressure water with a maximum flow rate of 1.77 gallons per minute, the ProFlow's 1680 watt, quiet yet powerful electric motor makes quick, fun work of heavy-duty cleaning around the home, buildings, RV, cars, trucks, boats, driveways, patios and more. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to carry, and the extended 20-foot flex water hose combined with the extra-long 35-foot power cable allows for flexible use and all-access maneuvering in large areas.

Equipped with a quick connect to easily attach a Snubby Pressure Washer Gun and foam cannon for the ultimate sudsy experience in seconds, the ProFlow is incredibly versatile, providing the choice of either the long or short barrel gun, both of which come with the unit (along with five quick-connect nozzles encompassing 0, 15, 25, 40 and 65 degrees), offering unmatched control when washing.

"It's one thing to design a tool that can do one job well, it's even more exciting to design a tool that inspires people to constantly find new uses and never want to stop using it," says Paul Schneider, Chemical Guys Creative Director. "Cleaning your house and car doesn't have to be boring or tedious; it can be fun and satisfying. When we developed the ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer, we took everything we loved about pressure washing and all the things that made pressure washing challenging to create not only a tool but a powerful solution. We spent years innovating to create a tool unlike any other, and we are proud to say it is our first."

The ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer and all its included attachments retails for $199.99 and is available for pre-sale through Tuesday, August 16 on ChemicalGuys.com before becoming publicly available through the Chemical Guys website and at Detail Garage locations nationwide Wednesday, August 17, and through Amazon on August 22. Follow along on the Chemical Guys social channels, like YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram , for all the oddly satisfying results using the ProFlow PM2000 Performance Electric Pressure Washer.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com .

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 90 locations over the last 6 years throughout the US, UK and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

