Qnergy Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a leading methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced today the appointment of Mr. Michael Taylor as Chief Operating Officer to lead the expansion and optimization of its supply chain management, quality control, and manufacturing activities.

Qnergy has grown exponentially over the last four years by supplying its Stirling engine generators to the natural gas industry; enabling global energy leaders like TotalEnergies to reduce their gas well emissions by 98%. Qnergy provides the platform by which methane generated from distributed sources like landfills, wastewater, farms, industrial parks, businesses, and homes, can be effectively converted into useful power and energy. With more energy companies - and their investors - now seeking greater proactivity in reducing methane emissions, this is a growth market.

Mr. Taylor joins Qnergy from Skullcandy where, as Director of Global Logistics, he managed the supply chain for their entire line of audio products, and as Managing Partner of Valenta, an expert firm advising global clients on digital transformation and robotic process automation. Prior to this he served as Regional Director of Operations at Amazon as well as US Operations General Manager for FMC Technologies Surface Integrated Services business unit. Mr. Taylor is a graduate of West Point and served as an Engineer Officer in Iraq.

Ory Zik, Qnergy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Mike is a highly accomplished operations executive with broad and deep experience in scaling companies. We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with Mike in building a rapidly growing and sustainable business. As COO, Mike will lead our operations team scaling our operations to meet the growing demand for reliable generators and methane mitigation solutions."

Mr. Taylor commented, "I am thrilled to join the Qnergy team and work with such a talented organization delivering uniquely valuable products. Qnergy's innovative and pioneering Stirling Engine solution is already having meaningful, real-world environmental impact in the remote power and methane abatement markets. What a great opportunity to jump in and help grow and scale their operations as worldwide demand for climate solutions intensifies."

Through Mr. Taylor's hire Qnergy grows its leadership in methane abatement, providing unique and innovative power solutions that give clients the ability to capture and harness methane at its source. To see how we deliver both improved greenhouse gas management and novel power solutions, visit us at www.qnergy.com.

