Mammoth Holdings Adds Location in Florida

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of Mr. Squeaky Car Wash ("Mr. Squeaky") in Pompano Beach, FL.

Mammoth Holdings Expands South Florida Footprint

"This acquisition provides a great opportunity to add a high-quality team to the Mammoth system and will bolster our rapidly growing South Florida footprint," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. Hoffmann added, "We are excited to roll out our club membership offering to Mr. Squeaky's loyal customer base in the coming weeks."

Richard Sasso, Mr. Squeaky's owner stated, "I pride myself on being detail oriented, and I appreciated Mammoth's attention to detail throughout the entire process. From the initial letter of intent through the integration process, Mammoth displayed an impressive attention to detail that leaves me excited to see the opportunities our team will have to further their careers in the future."

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 106 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 106 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Mr. Squeaky Car Wash

Founded in 2005, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash operates a single car wash in Florida and was named a Top 50 car wash in the USA in 2007 by Modern Car Care. To learn more, please visit the Mr. Squeaky location in Pompano Beach, FL or visit mrsqueaky.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

