TriNetX Develops New Analytics Course with The University of Texas Medical Branch

Course Focuses on Integrating the Use of TriNetX with Biomedical Informatics Curriculum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC partnered with The University of Texas Medical Branch ("UTMB") on a new research and analytics course titled: Biomedical Informatics: Applied Investigation and Analysis in Health Outcomes Research. The course aims to provide theoretical and practical experience in analyzing and interpreting epidemiological, real-world data from the TriNetX Platform.

"UTMB has been running training workshops on the TriNetX Platform for two years and realized there was a lot of base foundational knowledge that was missing among students," said Kamil Khanipov, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology who developed the course with George Golovko, also an Assistant Professor in the same department in conjunction with the Institute of Translational Sciences at UTMB. "We wanted to be able to provide educational content in a more structured and thorough manner rather than just an hour workshop here and there."

Lectures in this first-of-its-kind course cover data coding systems, data harmonization, data compliance/privacy, basic epidemiology and statistics, patient centricity, and real-world evidence strategy and interpretation. Class laboratories will leverage the TriNetX Platform to provide students with the opportunity to implement methods covered in lecture, recreating population studies and clinical trial protocols. By the end of the course, students will be able to use TriNetX to run real-world data studies and submit the results to peer reviewed journals for publication.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have helped develop a program that provides early career researchers the access to informatics tools that will provide a foundation in observational outcomes research," said Lindsay Stahl, Director, Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "Working with like-minded investigators and true innovators at UTMB has made the experience even more ideal. We look forward to helping to develop similar courses with other healthcare organizations and medical schools across the TriNetX Network."

The UTMB course will begin as an elective for graduate and medical students, residents, and post-doctoral fellows in the fall of 2022.

