T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2022

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of July 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.5 billion in July 2022 and $8.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.8 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
7/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 423
$ 391
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
79
79
85
Multi-asset(b)
197
187
232
699
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
329
309
439
Fixed income, including money market
94
92
90
Multi-asset(b)
224
209
246
Alternatives
43
43
42
690
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,389
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 348
$ 327
$ 391
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
7/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 565
$ 524
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
134
133
147
699
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
503
470
632
Fixed income, including money market
144
140
143
Alternatives
43
43
42
690
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,389
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
