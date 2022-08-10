QuickLogic to Participate in the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Presentation: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (virtual)

Investors interested in a meeting with management should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their Rosenblatt representative.

A webcast of the session will be available in the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. In addition, a copy of the current investor presentation is available for download in the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation.

