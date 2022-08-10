Mitratech Acquires Talent Management Platform TalentReef

The acquisition further demonstrates Mitratech's commitment to HR compliance & efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the high-volume, hourly employee-focused applicant tracking and onboarding platform, TalentReef.

TalentReef, the market-leading talent management platform purpose-built for location-based, high-volume hourly hiring, automates processes and optimizes workflows to remove friction for candidates and hiring managers, particularly in de-centralized hiring environments. The talent management ecosystem was built to eliminate discord, ensure compliance and make the recruiting, hiring and onboarding process as smooth and easy as possible for managers and their applicants.

TalentReef's solution provides robust features that hiring managers need to compete in the battle for hourly talent. From a rapid application process to a conversational AI chatbot and two-way text communication, the platform has been built to scale and is configurable based on positional requirements, seasonality, and local market needs — specifically for those who hire hourly workers. TalentReef is used in over 100,000 locations across the US.

"We welcome TalentReef into the Mitratech community and are excited about our collective vision," said Mike Williams, CEO, of Mitratech. "Combining TalentReef's best-in-class systems with Mitratech's expertise, technology, and global platform will ensure our customers' hiring needs are serviced better and faster than anyone else in the industry."

The acquisition comes on the heels of Mitratech acquiring AssureHire, an emerging leader in tech-enabled background screening and verifications. TalentReef will integrate with both Tracker I-9 and AssureHire to provide a seamless and highly compliant onboarding experience for hourly workers.

