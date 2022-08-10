Liberate Yourself a new Best selling Self Help Book by Cristina Dam

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Finally, a self help book that just cuts to the chase. Liberate Yourself! Bolsters and supports the belief that anything is possible and helps you begin to make powerful changes in your life" - Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline, Award- Winning Global Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, Worldwide Motivational Speaker, and Film and Television Producer.

Cristina Dam, Hypnotherapist, Healer and the founder of Liberate, one of the largest spiritual centers in Los Angeles, is now the Author of the new best selling self help book named after her store; "Liberate Yourself: How to Accept your Past, Let go of Judgment & Live the Life of your Dreams"

"Liberate Yourself" recently launched on Amazon and kindle available HERE , and will be available soon on audible. After an incredible career in the spiritual world, Cristina Dam knew the next step would be putting pen to paper and creating a book that will help you learn on how to get to the heart of who you really are.

Liberate the brand has been around for over a decade with two stores, one in Los feliz and the newest location in Sherman Oaks, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary. Liberate prides itself on having some of the world's best practitioners to help you on your journey. Whether you're struggling with health, career or love, Liberate is there to help!

You can check out more of what the two stores have to offer, including wellness classes and events on their website at www.liberateyourself.com and book a session with Cristina herself or one of the other talented practitioners, in person or remote.

Cristina also has a podcast interviewing holistic practitioners from around the world, which you can find on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/LiberateYourself1 to see the visual, or check it out on iTunes! Keep an eye out for their newest podcast, "Pivot," to help people find ways to liberate themselves from their past and start a new life.

If you wish to schedule an interview or session with Cristina Dam, please contact Hannah@liberateyourself.com

View original content:

SOURCE Liberate Yourself