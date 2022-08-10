Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing at The Casino @ Dania Beach says, "Congratulations on being selected as a finalist for the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 in the Digital Product of the Year Category."

Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing at The Casino @ Dania Beach says, "Congratulations on being selected as a finalist for the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 in the Digital Product of the Year Category."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced that they have been selected as a finalist for the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 in the Digital Product of the year category. QCI Loyalty eliminates the burden of systems integration and the need for an app. It uses the now ubiquitous QR code for permissioned interactions, linking every touchpoint of a resort. Guests earn rewards and offers based on their property-wide activity tracked through smartphones. QCI Loyalty has been purpose-built to manage loyalty member data, member transactions and the operational aspects of a guest loyalty system across the entire property.

QCI Logo (PRNewswire)

CTO of QCI, Andrew Cardno, stated, "QCI Loyalty, with its patented QR code technology, bypasses two generations of technology and steps into a maintenance-free modern world where operators can focus on unique experiences rather than the mechanics of printing player cards and doing player signup. What is especially exciting is that every gaming machine, every table game and every other touch point throughout the casino becomes a valuable interaction and a great place to signup new customers."

ABOUT The Casino @ Dania Beach

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar, dining and live Jai-Alai, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 55 casino resorts in North American and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence