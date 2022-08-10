CyberCatch Partners With Ridge Canada, Leading Cyber Insurance Agency in Canada, to Help Small and Medium Organizations (SMOs) Comply with the National Cyber Security Standard and Obtain Cyber Insurance

CyberCatch's Compliance Manager Solution enables easy compliance and serves as powerful risk mitigation tool to help facilitate cyber insurance procurement

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch, today jointly announced with Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. ("RCCS"), a strategic partnership, to enable Canadian SMOs an easy, but smart way to obtain cyber insurance. There are approximately 1.2 million SMOs in Canada and the majority do not have cyber insurance today or those that do are having difficulty renewing due to the increased level of cyber risk posed to them in today's environment and the risk transfer impact to the insurance providers due to lack of required controls.

We're delighted to partner with RCCS to provide an easy but smart way to mitigate cyber risk for the SMO and the insurer

To mitigate cyber risk, CAN/CIOSC 104, Canada's National Standard for Baseline Cyber Security Controls for SMOs prescribes implementing up to 55 cyber security controls. It was published by Canada's CIO Strategy Council with the support of Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED). Earlier this year, the CIO Strategy Council selected CyberCatch's Compliance Manager Solution, a state-of-the-art cybersecurity SaaS solution for SMOs in Canada to quickly and easily comply with CAN/CIOSC 104 and stay safe from cyber threats.

With the partnership with RCCS, Canadian SMOs will now receive a discount to sign up for the Compliance Manager Solution and easily implement all prescribed cyber security controls. The Solution will then automatically and continuously test cyber security controls to ensure ongoing compliance and cyber risk mitigation. This will enable proper cyber risk mitigation and facilitate SMOs obtaining cyber insurance coverage or renewing existing coverage. In fact, one of the cyber security controls prescribed in CAN/CIOSC 104 is obtaining and maintaining cyber insurance.

"SMOs in Canada are definitely vulnerable and the level of cyber risk faced is increasing. CyberCatch's Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report (SMBVR) which involved scans of 12,050 SMOs revealed that nearly 8 out of 10 SMOs in Canada have vulnerabilities that can be easily exploited by attackers," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "SMOs have limited resources and generally don't know what cyber security controls to implement or how to implement in order to be secure from cyber threats, the Compliance Manager Solution is a one-stop-shop for SMOs. We are delighted to partner with RCCS to provide an easy but smart way to mitigate cyber risk for both the SMO but also the insurer," continued Huda.

"This partnership allows us to help our broker partners with clients who are still in the assessment and control phases of the enterprise risk management process," said Greg Markell, CEO, Ridge Canada. "Recognizing that many underwriting requirements harmonize with CAN/CIOSC 104, it will give many organizations guidance on where they can start, and our broker partners a solution when market feedback is that their client is not ready for cyber risk transfer as well as for existing clients looking for assistance on staying secure. We are delighted to partner with CyberCatch and provide an affordable and effective cyber risk mitigation solution at a discount, which supports compliance and alignment with Canada's national cyber security standard," continued Markell.

About Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc.

Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. (RCCS) is a leading Canadian Managing General Insurance Agency incorporated to provide specialty insurance products to Canada's insurance agents and brokers. RCCS was Co-Founded by the Honourable Tom Ridge, former US Secretary of Homeland Security. RCCS works through insurance brokers to help insurance buyers understand, evaluate, and secure specialty insurance coverage such as cyber insurance. Organizations of all types and sizes are forced to manage new risks that are constantly evolving and that are not going away anytime soon. We concentrate on specialty risk management so that our clients and broker partners do not have to face risks alone. We specialize in this niche insurance coverage to ensure you are protected in the unfortunate (but not uncommon) event of a claim or incident. For more information, visit website.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure. For more information, visit website.

