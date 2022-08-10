Caprice Capital Partners is Thrilled to Announce the Promotions of Max Perdue and Joe Li

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital Partners promotes Max Perdue to Partner and Investment Committee member and Joe Li to Director.

Max Perdue, Partner (PRNewswire)

"Max brings twenty years of sourcing and transaction experience in the lower middle market to the partnership. He has both investment and origination expertise up and down the balance sheet, which creates a competitive advantage for our business development strategy and funnel execution, particularly at our scale and given our flexible capital mandate. His addition to the leadership team and investment committee brings an important perspective and will enable us to continue to drive value for the team as well as our customers and investors," said Rich Thomson, Managing Partner of Caprice Capital Partners.

Max oversees Caprice's business development strategy and execution as well as marketing initiatives. He's primarily responsible for creating long-term value by originating and qualifying relevant and actionable deal flow through nationwide relationship development and execution.

"Joe has been an integral member of the team since joining the firm in early 2021, spearheading multiple transactions during his tenure. His experience as an equity and credit investor in the lower middle market for the last ten years has been extremely beneficial for Caprice and our customers," commented Rich Thomson, Managing Partner of Caprice Capital Partners.

Joe is a member of the investment team at Caprice and leads execution efforts across the transaction lifecycle, including origination, due diligence, transaction closing, portfolio monitoring, and exit planning. Joe currently serves on the boards of multiple Caprice portfolio companies.

About Caprice Capital Partners: Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, founder, and family-run companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives and typically is the sole lender providing a capital solution between $5.0 million - $100.0 million to companies with at least $2.0 million of EBITDA.

Media Contact:

Jessica Cline

Joe Li, Director (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caprice Capital Partners