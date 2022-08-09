ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF NEW ARTICLE

Article addresses role of advocacy in advancing healthy vision to meet Sustainable Development Goals

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation (Foundation) is pleased to announce the publication of a peer-reviewed article, The Power of Advocacy: Advancing Vision for Everyone to Meet the Sustainable Development Goals in the International Journal of Public Health, an independent society journal of the Swiss School of Public Health.

Vision Impact Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/Vision Impact Institute) (PRNewswire)

The article was written by members of the Vision Impact Institute, which recently joined the Foundation. It explores the case for advocacy in advancing good vision globally, while making a clear connection to many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It builds on a critical review of bibliography and proposes new perspectives for vision advocacy to achieve significant policy change.

"Evidence-based advocacy is essential to make good vision a global priority," says Eva Lazuka-Nicoulaud, the article's lead author and Head, Advocacy & Partnerships, Europe/Africa, at the Foundation. "In this article, we develop the connection between good vision and more than half of the SDGs."

"With 1 in 3 people unable to see clearly, we must collectively advocate for solutions to address this issue," says Prof. Kovin Naidoo, Global Head, Advocacy and Partnerships, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. "Aligning with the UN Resolution on Vision: Vision for Everyone: accelerating action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we define a new outlook for the framework and key pillars of advocacy to scale up success by 2030. We propose that addressing poor vision globally can improve poverty, hunger, education, gender equity, economic growth, climate action and more."

The article's complete author list includes: Prof. Kovin Naidoo, Eva Lazuka-Nicoulaud, Kristan Gross, Judith Marcano Williams and Andrea Kirsten-Coleman, all recently having joined the Foundation.

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation (formerly Essilor Social Impact) is a French registered charitable organization (endowment fund) reflecting the commitment and values of EssilorLuxottica to eliminate uncorrected poor vision in a generation. It was rebranded in 2022 to bring together EssilorLuxottica's philanthropic, advocacy actions and investments including: Vision for Life, Essilor Vision Foundations in North America, India, Southeast Asia and China, Fondazione Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy as well as the Company's long term global partners OneSight and the Vision Impact Institute. It is headquartered at 147 rue de Paris, 94220 Charenton-Le-Pont, France. https://onesight.essilorluxottica.com/

Contact:

Jeff Wallace

Senior Director, Communications and Awareness

JWallace@OneSight.org

OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vision Impact Institute