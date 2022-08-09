Hilb Group Acquires Massachusetts-based Lighthouse Insurance Agency, Expands Transportation Specialty in New England

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that, effective July 1, 2022, it has partnered with Massachusetts-based Lighthouse Insurance Agency, further building on the company's presence throughout New England.

Based in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Lighthouse specializes in property and casualty offerings, in particular personal and commercial transportation with a focus on livery and taxis. Agency Principal Brian Boucher and his staff of insurance professionals will join Hilb Group's New England regional operations and Hilb Group's transportation practice.

"Our team is excited to join the Hilb Group," said Brian Boucher. "This partnership allows us to maintain the strength of our local connections and established expertise, while enhancing the value, resources and products we can provide to our clients, now and for the future."

"We are pleased to welcome Lighthouse Insurance Agency to the Hilb Group," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "Their experience in the transportation industry complements and strengthens our existing practice, and their reputation for building trusted customer relationships aligns closely with our corporate values. I look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 135 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

