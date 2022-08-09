EducationDynamics Announces the Acquisition of EDU First

HOBOKEN, N.J. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a leading higher education marketing agency, announces the acquisition of EDU First.

During its 6-year history, EDU First established itself as a leading provider of high-quality adult student prospects for colleges and universities. During that time, EDU First and EducationDynamics formed a deep and very successful strategic partnership to connect interested prospective students to EducationDynamics' 500+ college and university clients. The acquisition will expand EducationDynamics' scope and capabilities in delivering on its mission of connecting interested individuals with higher education institutions.

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, notes that, "EducationDynamics continues to seek out the most effective and efficient ways to identify and qualify prospective new students. This new deal strengthens our innovative and multi-faceted approach to marketing, enabling the company to immediately become an even more valuable marketing partner to the over 500 colleges and universities that rely on us to reach more students. We have long admired the work that EDU First performs on behalf of prospective students, and we are very excited to have EDU First join the EducationDynamics family."

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through the company's unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation, agency of record marketing services (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness, nurturing), enrollment management services, retention services, research, consultative services and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com

