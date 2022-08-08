The Root Brands collaboration with The International Science Nutrition Society

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Root Brands has partnered with the International Science Nutrition Society (ISNS) to do third party testing and collaborations with scientists, doctors, researchers, hospitals, and companies, in science and nutrition. Focusing on education and research in the areas of the environment, health, wellness, medicine, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, biotech, phytology, and ecology.

ISNS acquires and shares knowledge while providing emotional, mental, and spiritual expertise through a mind, body, spirit and soul approach platform. ISNS is comprised of world-renowned doctors, healthcare professionals, and research scientists with extensive backgrounds in the science, nutrition, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries.

It is important to ISNS's founder, Dr. Christina Rahm, a mother of four, that ISNS offers memberships to any individual interested in science and nutrition. Dr. Rahm states, "Every loving and caring mother and father can be scientist and nutrition experts. They need to be to take care of their family. There is nothing that makes individuals want to gain knowledge more than trying to help others through improved health. ISNS welcomes all individuals dedicated to this endeavor of betterment of self and others."

This community was created on the principle that the science behind nutrition is often demoted to addressing problems without solving the root cause of the issue. ISNS is an evidence-based society where science is integrated into all areas of health and wellness. The members have access to the latest research and case studies in these areas. ISNS also provides opportunities for research and grants with an extensive library of resources on natural ingredients, minerals, vitamins, and plants. The Root Brands has partnered with ISNS for case studies, scientific guidance, research and education. Root's founder, Clayton Thomas states, "I partnered with ISNS to get third-party testing and case studies done on products internationally. Due to ISNS's global reach, they have been able to conduct a great deal of work on products which will be beneficial to consumers all over the world."

ISNS is a membership only community, encompassing medical professionals, students, mothers, academics, healthcare providers, scientists, and researchers worldwide. There are three levels of membership: basic, associate, and professional. To register and to learn: sciencenutritionsociety.com

