Cincinnati Children's Names Rosland Fisher McLeod Chief Legal Officer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosland Fisher McLeod will join Cincinnati Children's as Senior Vice President, Legal and Public Affairs and Chief Legal Officer on September 6, 2022.

McLeod will serve as legal advisor to the Executive Team and Board of Trustees.

As the senior executive for all legal and public affairs at Cincinnati Children's, McLeod will serve as legal advisor to the Executive Team and Board of Trustees. She will oversee a team of attorneys, outside counsel, and other professionals, advising on corporate and commercial transactions, litigation, employment, regulatory matters, intellectual property and more. She will also serve as the senior leader for compliance, internal audit and government affairs.

"I am excited to add Rosland to our team," said Steve Davis, MD, President & CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "Her experience and leadership in a variety of healthcare delivery systems will contribute greatly to our ability to continue to excel and expand our clinical care, research and teaching missions. She is also a person with demonstrated integrity and the ability to inspire others."

With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare law, McLeod has experience working with hospitals, pharma, medical device manufacturing, biotech, physician practices and more. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for SCL Health in Denver, Colorado. Prior positions include executive leadership at Biogen Idec (Cambridge, MA); Novation, LLC (Irving, TX); and Triad Hospitals (Plano, TX).

"The opportunity at Cincinnati Children's is incredible," said McLeod. "I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of an organization that is improving lives for children not just in Cincinnati but around the country and the world."

McLeod has been recognized for her leadership and contributions to her field, most recently on the Becker's Health Care 2020 List of African Americans in Health Care to Know. She also received the University of Houston Law Center Distinguished Alumni in Healthcare recognition in 2021. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she received her Juris Doctor at University of Houston Law Center.

McLeod replaces Beth Stautberg, who left Cincinnati Children's in January 2022.

Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. A nonprofit, academic medical center established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is one of the top three recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. The medical center is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through fully integrated, globally recognized research, education, and innovation.

