Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for July 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited bitcoin and Ethereum production and corporate updates for the month of July 2022.

Corporate Highlights for July 2022

In July 2022 , the Company earned 142.5 bitcoins, an 111% increase compared to the prior month. The Company earned 0.5 ETH during July 2022 compared to 0.0 in the month ending June 30, 2022 .

Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 889.1 and 2,176.9, with a fair market value of approximately $20.7 million and $3.7 million , respectively, on July 31, 2022 .

The Company owned 38,135 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of July 31, 2022 , with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.3 Terahash ("TH/s), respectively.

During the month, the Company finalized an agreement for 5 megawatts of hosting capacity in Canada . The facility utilizes an energy source that is primarily hydroelectric.

Miner Deployments

During the month of July, the Company continued to work with hosting partners to deploy miners. 31% of its currently-owned fleet, or 12,044 bitcoin miners and 6 ETH miners representing 1.09 EH/s and 0.0 TH/s, respectively, was deployed in North America as of July 31, 2022.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

