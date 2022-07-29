Sportiqe Announces Initiative to Support Highland Park Community

Brand working with local businesses, athletes and artists, creating limited edition tee inspired by the neighborhood with 100% of all proceeds to go to the Highland Park Community Foundation

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportiqe Apparel Co. today announced the release of a limited edition tee-shirt designed to support the Highland Park community in the wake of the July 4, 2022 mass shooting, which took the lives of seven people and wounded more than 40 others. The shirt itself takes cues from the blue color and font of Highland Park High School paired with an outline of the State of Illinois. It will retail for $36, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Highland Park Community Foundation (HPCF).

Sportiqe's aim is to work locally in Chicago to help spread the word about the shirt and do as much as they can to support the community and help it to heal. It will initially be sold onsite at Highland Park's iconic local restaurant Michael's Grill & Salad Bar, directly through Sportiqe's website at www.Sportiqe.com, at the upcoming O.A.R. and Dispatch concert with special guest G. Love on August 13th at Ravinia, another Highland Park mainstay, and at the Windy City Smokeout from August 4th to 7th, the largest country music festival in Chicago. The brand is also working to encourage local Chicago personalities to embrace the cause, including athletes, artists and public figures.

The Highland Park Community Foundation, which will receive all proceeds from the shirt sales, established the Highland Park Shooting Response Fund following the tragedy. 100% of any funds donated – whether through tee-shirt sales or any other means – will be distributed, and none of the donations received will be used for administrative or similar expenses. The purpose of the fund is to provide financial support as soon as possible to the victims of the July 4th shooting and their families, as well as non-profit organizations that are helping victims, their families and the broader community that has been impacted by the tragedy.

"This is a devastating tragedy and there's nothing that I nor Sportiqe as a company can do to change that or undo the damage that has been done," said Jason Franklin, Sportiqe co-founder. "I grew up in the Highland Park area and I have long-time friends and family that still live there, and several of us in the Sportiqe family are from Chicago. We just want to help in any small way that we can."

"When Sportiqe approached us to get involved it was a no-brainer – anything we can do to support the community we're embracing wholeheartedly," added Ryan Gamperl, co-owner of Michael's Grill & Salad Bar - known by locals as Michael's Hot Dogs. "We've seen everyone here rallying to support one another, and it's comforting to know that even those who have moved away are keeping us in their hearts."

ABOUT SPORTIQE:

Sportiqe was born in 2006 when co-founders, Jason Franklin and Matt Altman, saw a need for on-trend, premium apparel in the destination retail space that would also inspire people to "Roam in Comfort" (the company's tagline). Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Sportiqe is a global, Modern American Comfort Brand, and is committed to delivering elevated basics using premium fabrics, innovative on-trend designs and fashionable fits that look good, feel good, and provide superior comfort. Sportiqe has outfitted more than five million people, partnering with the most recognizable brands worldwide, such as the NBA, Trek Bikes, Nintendo, Warner Bros, LiveNation, Dave Matthews Band, and many others. All Sportiqe apparel is backed by their 100% Comfort Guarantee. For more information, go to: www.sportiqe.com .

ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

The Highland Park Community Foundation was established in 1992 at the request of the City of Highland Park to build and maintain a permanent endowment fund. As the philanthropic heart of the community, the HPCF improves and enriches people's lives with annual grants to nonprofits that provide educational, social service, and cultural programs for Highland Park and Highwood residents. The Foundation's avowed purposes are to expand opportunities and address the unmet needs of the community – needs that are not met by governmental or other sources. The Highland Park Community Foundation maintains Candid's (formerly GuideStar's) 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency – Candid's highest level of recognition – and has received a 100 out of 100 rating from Charity Navigator through their Encompass Rating System.

