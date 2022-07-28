NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

