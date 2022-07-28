Netenrich Presents Resolution Intelligence Cloud at Black Hat 2022

Company shows how a risk-based security model shifts to proactive and analytics-driven operations that better predicts, scores, and prioritizes critical issues and actions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ company, today announced its Black Hat 2022 schedule of activities including its Happy Hour and Dig This networking event. Conference attendees are invited to meet with Netenrich experts and see our Resolution Intelligence Cloud in action.

As budgets and resources shrink, CISOs and security leaders need to determine how to keep their businesses running and get more from their current systems, tools, and people. For service providers, the pressures to increase revenues and scale operations for their customers is at critical levels. Netenrich can help.

Resolution Intelligence Cloud scales secure operations across ITOps, SecOps, and Cloud Ops to break down silos and maximize current investments, tools, and people. The SaaS platform combines analytics and AI/ML to eliminate the overload of alerts management, and provides contextual intelligence that predicts, scores, and prioritizes critical issues and actions.

Netenrich invites security professionals to learn how they can optimize their security operations with analytics leveraging Google Chronicle.

Black Hat Business Hall

When: Wed. Aug. 10, 10 am – 6 pm

Thurs. Aug. 11, 10 am – 4 pm

Where: Google Cloud Security Booth #3028

What: Schedule a meeting to meet with experts and see platform demo

Happy Hour at Rhythm and Riffs Lounge at Mandalay Bay

When: Tues. Aug. 9, 6 – 8 pm

Hosts: Netenrich, Google Cloud Security

What: RSVP here

Bring your Black Hat conference badge

DIG THIS! Security Meet-Up

When: Wed. Aug 10, 2 – 5 pm

Where: Dig This Vegas, 800 W. Roban Avenue, Las Vegas

What: Get hands-on experience with heavy equipment (bulldozers) & hot BBQ

Sponsors: Netenrich, Google Cloud Security, Flashpoint, Silobreaker

Register: RSVP here, space is limited

To learn more about the Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ for secure digital operations, visit https://netenrich.com/platform/.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and preempt risk. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ is a native SaaS data analytics platform for managing secure operations. Resolution Intelligence uses advanced analytics and machine learning to transform security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed.

