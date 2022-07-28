Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Personal Status 2.0" App

New Link in Bio App Gives Creators a Dedicated Space to Share Status Updates

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Personal Status 2.0, a new app that lets creators share their thoughts and feelings with their followers right at the top of their profile.

Personal Status 2.0 on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Personal Status 2.0 offers a singular location where creators can connect and build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their fanbase through multimedia personal updates. With the app, creators can share their latest mood and vibes by posting photos, text, audio, or video updates directly to their Link in Bio while sharing links to outside content. Several customizable options are available, including background options like pictures/GIFs, video, solid colors, and gradients, and over a dozen font choices.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Personal Status 2.0 on the Koji App Store

How to Share a Link in Bio Status Update with Your Fans

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji